Best Waterfalls in Israel – When, Where, and Entrance Fee

Written by Lev Tsimbler in Nature Last Updated March 5, 2023
Visiting Banias Nature Reserve in Northern Israel

Today we go over the most famous waterfalls in Israel. We will start in northern Israel and continue towards the south.

Where Can You Find Waterfalls in Israel?

Most waterfalls are located in northern Israel (Galilee and Golan), but there are also falls in other parts of the country.

When Should You Visit Waterfalls?

Waterfalls are most impressive after the rains. Moreover, some falls will be dry during the summer. Therefore Winter and Spring is the best time to see waterfalls.

However, I would advise you not to visit immediately after the rains. The trails can be slippery. And in some regions, there is a danger of floods. Thus a day or two after rain from January till April would be perfect.

List of Waterfalls

In the following table, I will list the most famous waterfalls in Israel by region. Also, there are links to relevant posts if you want to read more.

NameDescriptionRegionEntrance FeeOpening HoursTrail Lenght
Tanur WaterfallTanur Waterfall is the highest waterfall at Ayun Stream Nature Reserve. But it is not the only one. You can also hike to Iyon, Mill, and Eshed waterfalls.Northern Israel (Galilee Panhandle)Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members.Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:
8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).
Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter).		The long trail at Ayun Stream Nature Reserve takes about two hours. And if you want to see only Tanur Waterfall, the walk will take about 5 minutes.
Banias WaterfallBanias Waterfall is part of Hermon Stream Nature Reserve, the biggest waterfall in Israel (in terms of the amount of flowing water).Northern Israel (Golan)Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members.Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:
8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).
Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter).		The red trail at Hermon Stream Nature Reserve takes about 45 minutes. And if you go directly to the waterfall, it will take about 20 minutes.
Saar FallsSaar Falls on Golan Heights is one of the most beloved waterfalls in Israel. And that is because of its size, beauty, and accessibility.Northern Israel (Golan)FreeAlways openThere are various trails from 50 meters (to get to the viewpoint) to several km. You can find additional details in the linked post.
Jilabun WaterfallJilabun Waterfall is one of the highest waterfalls in Israel (over 40 meters), and there is a pond at its base where you can swim.Northern Israel (Golan)FreeAlways openThere is a loop trail (3 km, which takes around 3 hours). This trail goes through the ancient synagogue in Kfar Devora, Devora waterfall, and Jilabun Falls.
Ayit WaterfallAyit waterfall is an impressive waterfall that falls into a deep canyon – recommended on winter days when the flow is strongest.Northern Israel (Golan)FreeAlways openA hundred meters path leads from Ayit Waterfall parking to the viewpoint and back.
Orvim FallA lovely nature hike leads to several more minor falls and then Orvim waterfall. Visit only after rain.Northern Israel (Golan)FreeAlways openThe short trail takes about 1 hour, and the longer track requires 3-4 hours (6 km).
Ein Tina WaterfallEin Tina Waterfall is part of Ein Tina (Ein Notera) Water Hike. And it is a lovely hike for the summer.Northern Israel (Golan)FreeAlways openThe length of the shortest trail is 0.8 km.
Parod fallsTo the south of Mount Meron, near Kibbutz Parod, Nahal Zalmon creates falls. Visit only after heavy rains (otherwise, it can be dry).Northern Israel (Upper Panhandle)FreeAlways openThe length of the short trail is about 1.5 km.
Gamla WaterfallGamla Waterfall is part of Gamla Nature Reserve. Gamla Waterfall is the highest waterfall in Israel, 51 m. Moreover, from Gamla Nature Reserve, you can hike to Daliyot Falls.Northern Israel (Golan)Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members.Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:
8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).
Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter).		The Dolmen Trail, which leads to the falls, is 3.7 km long and takes about 1.5 hours.
Black and White Falls at Elal RiverTwo waterfalls by the Elal River with small ponds.Northern Israel (Golan)FreeAlways openThere is a variety of trails, starting from 1.5 km.
David Waterfall and Hidden Falls in Nachal ArugotDavid Waterfall and Hidden Falls in Nachal Arugot are part of Ein Gedi Nature Reserve (different entrances).Dead Sea ValleyAdult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members.Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:
8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).
Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter).		The short trail to David Fall takes about an hour. And the hike to the hidden fall takes 2-3 hours. For additional details, see Ein Gedi Nature Reserve.
Ein Avdat WaterfallAt Ein Avdat National Park, you can find a series of pools and waterfalls.Southern Israel (Negev Desert)Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members.Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:
8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).
Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter).		The length of the loop trail is 2.3 km.

Photos

And after all these words, I will show photos of some waterfalls.

Tahana waterfall, Ayun Stream Nature Reserve
Tahana waterfall, Ayun Stream Nature Reserve
Tanur Waterfall, Ayun Stream Nature Reserve
Tanur Waterfall, Ayun Stream Nature Reserve
Banias Waterfall, Hermon Stream Nature Reserve
Banias Waterfall, Hermon Stream Nature Reserve
Saar Falls
Saar Falls
Ein Tina
Ein Tina
Gamla Waterfall, Gamla Nature Reserve
Gamla Waterfall, Gamla Nature Reserve
David Waterfall, Ein Gedi Nature Reserve
David Waterfall, Ein Gedi Nature Reserve
Ein Avdat National Park
Ein Avdat National Park
   

Additional Resources

Here are several resources that I created to help travelers: And if you have any questions then check out Useful Information For Tourists To Israel.  
Did not find what you were looking for? Leave a comment below, and I will do my best to answer your questions.

Lev Tsimbler

Lev from israel-in-photos.com. You can contact me at hi@israel-in-photos.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts