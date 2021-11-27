Best Waterfalls in Israel – When, Where, and Entrance Fee

Today we go over the most famous waterfalls in Israel. We will start in northern Israel and continue towards the south.

Where Can You Find Waterfalls in Israel?

Most waterfalls are located in northern Israel (Galilee and Golan), but there are also falls in other parts of the country.

When Should You Visit Waterfalls?

Waterfalls are most impressive after the rains. Moreover, some falls will be dry during the summer. Therefore Winter and Spring is the best time to see waterfalls.

However, I would advise you not to visit immediately after the rains. The trails can be slippery. And in some regions, there is a danger of floods. Thus a day or two after rain from January till April would be perfect.

List of Waterfalls

In the following table, I will list the most famous waterfalls in Israel by region. Also, there are links to relevant posts if you want to read more.

Name Description Region Entrance Fee Opening Hours Trail Lenght Tanur Waterfall Tanur Waterfall is the highest waterfall at Ayun Stream Nature Reserve. But it is not the only one. You can also hike to Iyon, Mill, and Eshed waterfalls. Northern Israel (Galilee Panhandle) Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members. Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:

8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).

Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter). The long trail at Ayun Stream Nature Reserve takes about two hours. And if you want to see only Tanur Waterfall, the walk will take about 5 minutes. Banias Waterfall Banias Waterfall is part of Hermon Stream Nature Reserve, the biggest waterfall in Israel (in terms of the amount of flowing water). Northern Israel (Golan) Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members. Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:

8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).

Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter). The red trail at Hermon Stream Nature Reserve takes about 45 minutes. And if you go directly to the waterfall, it will take about 20 minutes. Saar Falls Saar Falls on Golan Heights is one of the most beloved waterfalls in Israel. And that is because of its size, beauty, and accessibility. Northern Israel (Golan) Free Always open There are various trails from 50 meters (to get to the viewpoint) to several km. You can find additional details in the linked post. Jilabun Waterfall Jilabun Waterfall is one of the highest waterfalls in Israel (over 40 meters), and there is a pond at its base where you can swim. Northern Israel (Golan) Free Always open There is a loop trail (3 km, which takes around 3 hours). This trail goes through the ancient synagogue in Kfar Devora, Devora waterfall, and Jilabun Falls. Ayit Waterfall Ayit waterfall is an impressive waterfall that falls into a deep canyon – recommended on winter days when the flow is strongest. Northern Israel (Golan) Free Always open A hundred meters path leads from Ayit Waterfall parking to the viewpoint and back. Orvim Fall A lovely nature hike leads to several more minor falls and then Orvim waterfall. Visit only after rain. Northern Israel (Golan) Free Always open The short trail takes about 1 hour, and the longer track requires 3-4 hours (6 km). Ein Tina Waterfall Ein Tina Waterfall is part of Ein Tina (Ein Notera) Water Hike. And it is a lovely hike for the summer. Northern Israel (Golan) Free Always open The length of the shortest trail is 0.8 km. Parod falls To the south of Mount Meron, near Kibbutz Parod, Nahal Zalmon creates falls. Visit only after heavy rains (otherwise, it can be dry). Northern Israel (Upper Panhandle) Free Always open The length of the short trail is about 1.5 km. Gamla Waterfall Gamla Waterfall is part of Gamla Nature Reserve. Gamla Waterfall is the highest waterfall in Israel, 51 m. Moreover, from Gamla Nature Reserve, you can hike to Daliyot Falls. Northern Israel (Golan) Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members. Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:

8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).

Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter). The Dolmen Trail, which leads to the falls, is 3.7 km long and takes about 1.5 hours. Black and White Falls at Elal River Two waterfalls by the Elal River with small ponds. Northern Israel (Golan) Free Always open There is a variety of trails, starting from 1.5 km. David Waterfall and Hidden Falls in Nachal Arugot David Waterfall and Hidden Falls in Nachal Arugot are part of Ein Gedi Nature Reserve (different entrances). Dead Sea Valley Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members. Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:

8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).

Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter). The short trail to David Fall takes about an hour. And the hike to the hidden fall takes 2-3 hours. For additional details, see Ein Gedi Nature Reserve. Ein Avdat Waterfall At Ein Avdat National Park, you can find a series of pools and waterfalls. Southern Israel (Negev Desert) Adult – 28 NIS, child – 14 NIS, and free for Matmon members. Sunday – Thursday and Saturday:

8:00 – 17:00 (16:00 during winter).

Friday: 8:00 – 16:00 (15:00 during winter). The length of the loop trail is 2.3 km.

Photos

And after all these words, I will show photos of some waterfalls.

Additional Resources

